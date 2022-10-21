For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) Is Worth A Shot

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI)’s traded shares stood at 5.03 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.12, to imply an increase of 57.54% or $1.87 in intraday trading. The ASTI share’s 52-week high remains $94.00, putting it -1735.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.53. The company has a valuation of $186.42M, with an average of 44870.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 27.81K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 57.54% upside in the last session, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.47 this Thursday, 10/20/22, jumping 57.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 71.81%, and -4.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -59.04%.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. insiders hold 50.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.00% of the shares at 0.00% float percentage. In total, 0.00% institutions holds shares in the company.