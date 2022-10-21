Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) Recovered 10.19% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -67.46% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s traded shares stood at 1.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.04, to imply a decrease of -3.25% or -$0.64 in intraday trading. The FATE share’s 52-week high remains $66.56, putting it -249.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.10. The company has a valuation of $1.95B, with an average of 1.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) trade information

After registering a -3.25% downside in the last session, Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.40 this Thursday, 10/20/22, dropping -3.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.24%, and -18.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -67.46%. Short interest in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) saw shorts transact 21.22 million shares and set a 11.95 days time to cover.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fate Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) shares are -44.84% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -51.79% against 2.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -43.10% this quarter before falling -91.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $12.88 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.67 million.

FATE Dividends

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s Major holders

Fate Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 1.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 108.52% of the shares at 110.13% float percentage. In total, 108.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Redmile Group, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 12.96 million shares (or 13.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $502.35 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 11.47 million shares, or about 11.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $284.32 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 6.81 million shares. This is just over 7.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $168.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.19 million, or 4.33% of the shares, all valued at about 103.71 million.