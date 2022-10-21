Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) Have Dipped -90.55% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s traded shares stood at 15.32 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.50, to imply an increase of 24.12% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The EFOI share’s 52-week high remains $6.12, putting it -1124.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $3.90M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 287.31K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EFOI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) trade information

After registering a 24.12% upside in the latest session, Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6309 this Thursday, 10/20/22, jumping 24.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.19%, and -36.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -90.55%. Short interest in Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) saw shorts transact 69790.0 shares and set a 0.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying an increase of 91.67% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EFOI has been trading -1100.0% off suggested target high and -1100.0% from its likely low.

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Energy Focus Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) shares are -64.61% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 27.75% against 12.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.2 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.75 million and $2.4 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 38.20% before jumping 74.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 5.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 35.00% annually.

EFOI Dividends

Energy Focus Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 10 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Energy Focus Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s Major holders

Energy Focus Inc. insiders hold 11.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.40% of the shares at 15.16% float percentage. In total, 13.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.61 million shares (or 6.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.2 million shares, or about 2.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $95260.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 81557.0 shares. This is just over 0.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39555.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18683.0, or 0.20% of the shares, all valued at about 9061.0.