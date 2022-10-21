DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s traded shares stood at 1.29 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $44.13, to imply a decrease of -3.07% or -$1.4 in intraday trading. The DASH share’s 52-week high remains $257.25, putting it -482.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $41.77. The company has a valuation of $18.74B, with an average of 5.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.59 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for DoorDash Inc. (DASH), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DASH a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 14 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.41.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) trade information

After registering a -3.07% downside in the latest session, DoorDash Inc. (DASH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 48.76 this Thursday, 10/20/22, dropping -3.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.83%, and -20.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -69.42%. Short interest in DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) saw shorts transact 18.02 million shares and set a 3.28 days time to cover.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DoorDash Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. DoorDash Inc. (DASH) shares are -50.48% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -69.78% against -8.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -36.70% this quarter before falling -40.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $1.52 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 21 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.57 billion.

DASH Dividends

DoorDash Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DoorDash Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s Major holders

DoorDash Inc. insiders hold 0.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.46% of the shares at 81.95% float percentage. In total, 81.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 35.86 million shares (or 11.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.2 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with 33.57 million shares, or about 10.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $3.93 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DoorDash Inc. (DASH) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 7.2 million shares. This is just over 2.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $843.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.05 million, or 1.57% of the shares, all valued at about 591.94 million.