Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) Up 64.07% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)’s traded shares stood at 2.53 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $29.41, to imply a decrease of -0.94% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The CTRA share’s 52-week high remains $35.93, putting it -22.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.52. The company has a valuation of $25.32B, with an average of 6.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) trade information

After registering a -0.94% downside in the latest session, Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.55 this Thursday, 10/20/22, dropping -0.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.53%, and 3.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 64.07%. Short interest in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) saw shorts transact 32.72 million shares and set a 4.13 days time to cover.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Coterra Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) shares are 2.34% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 124.44% against 32.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 161.50% this quarter before jumping 59.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 158.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $2.32 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.38 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $440.4 million and $2.23 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 426.60% before jumping 6.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 35.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 358.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.61% annually.

CTRA Dividends

Coterra Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Coterra Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.60, with the share yield ticking at 2.02% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)’s Major holders

Coterra Energy Inc. insiders hold 1.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.70% of the shares at 100.39% float percentage. In total, 98.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 89.97 million shares (or 11.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.66 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 63.86 million shares, or about 8.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.89 billion.

We also have Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select holds roughly 22.94 million shares. This is just over 2.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $677.37 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22.55 million, or 2.83% of the shares, all valued at about 665.74 million.