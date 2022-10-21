Clover Health Investments Corp. At $1.43: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s traded shares stood at 7.38 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.43, to imply a decrease of -1.38% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The CLOV share’s 52-week high remains $8.21, putting it -474.13% down since that peak but still an impressive -0.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.44. The company has a valuation of $728.26M, with an average of 7.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

After registering a -1.38% downside in the last session, Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6650 this Thursday, 10/20/22, dropping -1.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.18%, and -31.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -61.56%. Short interest in Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) saw shorts transact 36.26 million shares and set a 3.53 days time to cover.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Clover Health Investments Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) shares are -50.35% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.06% against -2.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 73.10% this quarter before falling -162.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 124.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $814.62 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $813.37 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $205.38 million and $427.16 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 296.60% before jumping 90.40% in the following quarter.

CLOV Dividends

Clover Health Investments Corp. has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Clover Health Investments Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s Major holders

Clover Health Investments Corp. insiders hold 12.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.13% of the shares at 30.91% float percentage. In total, 27.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 26.09 million shares (or 6.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $92.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 7.79 million shares, or about 2.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $27.65 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 8.57 million shares. This is just over 2.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $30.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.48 million, or 2.24% of the shares, all valued at about 18.14 million.