Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s traded shares stood at 3.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.84. The CHWY share’s 52-week high remains $80.57, putting it -131.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.22. The company has a valuation of $16.11B, with an average of 4.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 38.10 . The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.46%, and 5.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.92%. Short interest in Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) saw shorts transact 19.93 million shares and set a 3.44 days time to cover.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Chewy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Chewy Inc. (CHWY) shares are -6.17% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -466.67% against -4.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -200.00% this quarter before falling -50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $2.48 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2022, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.61 billion.

CHWY Dividends

Chewy Inc. has its next earnings report out between December 07 and December 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Chewy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

Chewy Inc. insiders hold 19.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.40% of the shares at 125.22% float percentage. In total, 100.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 20.93 million shares (or 19.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $853.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 12.67 million shares, or about 11.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $516.62 million.

We also have Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Chewy Inc. (CHWY) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port holds roughly 4.06 million shares. This is just over 3.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $165.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.5 million, or 3.20% of the shares, all valued at about 164.83 million.