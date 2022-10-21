Boom Or Bust: Where Is Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) Stock Headed Next?

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s traded shares stood at 0.71 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.24. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $52.33, to imply a decrease of -3.81% or -$2.07 in intraday trading. The OKTA share’s 52-week high remains $272.27, putting it -420.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $47.54. The company has a valuation of $9.05B, with an average of 3.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Okta Inc. (OKTA), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 33 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give OKTA a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.24.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) trade information

After registering a -3.81% downside in the latest session, Okta Inc. (OKTA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 56.37 this Thursday, 10/20/22, dropping -3.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.82%, and -4.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -75.73%. Short interest in Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) saw shorts transact 6.57 million shares and set a 0.86 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $97.63, implying an increase of 46.4% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $45.00 and $145.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OKTA has been trading -177.09% off suggested target high and 14.01% from its likely low.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Okta Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Okta Inc. (OKTA) shares are -60.80% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -56.52% against 10.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -242.90% this quarter before jumping 33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 40.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 27 analysts is $465.42 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2023, a total of 27 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $488.02 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -7.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -173.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.00% annually.

OKTA Dividends

Okta Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 29 and December 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Okta Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s Major holders

Okta Inc. insiders hold 0.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.66% of the shares at 82.21% float percentage. In total, 81.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 13.84 million shares (or 9.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $725.98 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 12.83 million shares, or about 8.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $673.13 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Okta Inc. (OKTA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 8.63 million shares. This is just over 5.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $452.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.44 million, or 2.93% of the shares, all valued at about 233.09 million.