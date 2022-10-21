Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Stock?

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s traded shares stood at 7.76 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.98, to imply a decrease of -1.00% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The UEC share’s 52-week high remains $6.60, putting it -65.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.34. The company has a valuation of $1.47B, with an average of 9.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) trade information

After registering a -1.00% downside in the last session, Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.18 this Thursday, 10/20/22, dropping -1.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.38%, and 9.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.81%. Short interest in Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) saw shorts transact 51.75 million shares and set a 5.67 days time to cover.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Uranium Energy Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) shares are -22.42% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -250.00% against 11.90%.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp. has its next earnings report out between October 26 and October 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Uranium Energy Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

Uranium Energy Corp. insiders hold 1.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.62% of the shares at 45.49% float percentage. In total, 44.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 30.82 million shares (or 10.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $141.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 17.33 million shares, or about 6.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $79.53 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF holds roughly 24.54 million shares. This is just over 8.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $75.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.6 million, or 4.75% of the shares, all valued at about 41.88 million.