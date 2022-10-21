Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) Stock?

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s traded shares stood at 16.24 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $42.57, to imply an increase of 2.73% or $1.13 in intraday trading. The RBLX share’s 52-week high remains $141.60, putting it -232.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.65. The company has a valuation of $27.09B, with an average of 26.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 21.14 million shares over the past 3 months.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

After registering a 2.73% upside in the last session, Roblox Corporation (RBLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 44.30 this Thursday, 10/20/22, jumping 2.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.26%, and 18.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -58.73%. Short interest in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) saw shorts transact 34.04 million shares and set a 0.96 days time to cover.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Roblox Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Roblox Corporation (RBLX) shares are 23.00% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -40.21% against 9.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.00% this quarter before falling -100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $643.35 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $675.05 million.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Roblox Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

Roblox Corporation insiders hold 4.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.94% of the shares at 70.21% float percentage. In total, 66.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Altos Ventures Management Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 82.78 million shares (or 15.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.83 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 39.82 million shares, or about 7.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.84 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Roblox Corporation (RBLX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 8.49 million shares. This is just over 1.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $392.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.41 million, or 1.55% of the shares, all valued at about 388.72 million.