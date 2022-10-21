Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCY) Surged -47.49% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY)’s traded shares stood at 2.27 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.77. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.22, to imply an increase of 28.37% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The BTCY share’s 52-week high remains $5.30, putting it -334.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $46.60M, with an average of 39860.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 60.47K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Biotricity Inc. (BTCY), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BTCY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) trade information

After registering a 28.37% upside in the latest session, Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2200 this Thursday, 10/20/22, jumping 28.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.50%, and -0.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -76.12%. Short interest in Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) saw shorts transact 0.33 million shares and set a 4.81 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.17, implying an increase of 70.74% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $7.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BTCY has been trading -514.75% off suggested target high and -63.93% from its likely low.

Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Biotricity Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) shares are -47.49% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 50.75% against -2.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 50.00% this quarter before jumping 41.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 52.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $2.54 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.19 million.

BTCY Dividends

Biotricity Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Biotricity Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY)’s Major holders

Biotricity Inc. insiders hold 18.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.19% of the shares at 6.37% float percentage. In total, 5.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.65 million shares (or 4.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.38 million shares, or about 0.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.46 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.02 million shares. This is just over 2.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.55 million, or 1.42% of the shares, all valued at about 0.67 million.