Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2022, The Stock Is Down -48.88% YTD

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s traded shares stood at 1.26 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $127.37, to imply an increase of 0.82% or $1.03 in intraday trading. The BILL share’s 52-week high remains $348.49, putting it -173.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $89.87. The company has a valuation of $13.82B, with an average of 1.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.94 million shares over the past 3 months.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) trade information

After registering a 0.82% upside in the last session, Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 136.46 this Thursday, 10/20/22, jumping 0.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.95%, and -8.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.88%. Short interest in Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) saw shorts transact 6.35 million shares and set a 3.85 days time to cover.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bill.com Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) shares are -28.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 233.33% against 2.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -100.00% this quarter before jumping 40.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 161.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $183.17 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $186.83 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $78.27 million and $116.4 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 134.00% before jumping 60.50% in the following quarter.

BILL Dividends

Bill.com Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bill.com Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s Major holders

Bill.com Holdings Inc. insiders hold 4.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 106.13% of the shares at 111.45% float percentage. In total, 106.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 13.24 million shares (or 12.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.0 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.84 million shares, or about 8.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $2.01 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 3.77 million shares. This is just over 3.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $414.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.84 million, or 2.73% of the shares, all valued at about 644.59 million.