At Current Prices, NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) Worth A Patient Look?

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)’s traded shares stood at 1.02 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.84, to imply a decrease of -0.26% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The NXE share’s 52-week high remains $6.56, putting it -70.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.39. The company has a valuation of $2.65B, with an average of 3.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.57 million shares over the past 3 months.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) trade information

After registering a -0.26% downside in the latest session, NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.05 this Thursday, 10/20/22, dropping -0.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.52%, and -4.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.90%. Short interest in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) saw shorts transact 16.96 million shares and set a 6.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.87, implying an increase of 44.1% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.69 and $8.82 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NXE has been trading -129.69% off suggested target high and -22.14% from its likely low.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NexGen Energy Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) shares are -28.31% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 37.50% against 10.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.30% this quarter before jumping 33.30% for the next one.

NXE Dividends

NexGen Energy Ltd. has its next earnings report out between November 03 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)’s Major holders

NexGen Energy Ltd. insiders hold 15.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.97% of the shares at 34.46% float percentage. In total, 28.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 12.47 million shares (or 2.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $70.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Segra Capital Management, LLC with 6.7 million shares, or about 1.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $37.9 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF holds roughly 20.2 million shares. This is just over 4.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $72.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.61 million, or 1.59% of the shares, all valued at about 40.33 million.