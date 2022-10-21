Astra Space Operations Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Stock Dropped -25.23% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Astra Space Operations Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s traded shares stood at 1.94 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.52, to imply a decrease of -2.64% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The ASTR share’s 52-week high remains $13.58, putting it -2511.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $143.34M, with an average of 2.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.75 million shares over the past 3 months.

Astra Space Operations Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

After registering a -2.64% downside in the last session, Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6243 this Thursday, 10/20/22, dropping -2.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.37%, and -25.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -92.51%. Short interest in Astra Space Operations Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) saw shorts transact 33.69 million shares and set a 8.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.35, implying an increase of 61.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.70 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ASTR has been trading -284.62% off suggested target high and -34.62% from its likely low.

Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Astra Space Operations Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR) shares are -84.74% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 87.68% against -0.30%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 0 analysts is $3.91 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.49 million.

ASTR Dividends

Astra Space Operations Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 09 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Astra Space Operations Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Astra Space Operations Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s Major holders

Astra Space Operations Inc. insiders hold 4.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.34% of the shares at 48.75% float percentage. In total, 46.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Acme, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 29.45 million shares (or 13.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 17.89 million shares, or about 8.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $9.28 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 3.11 million shares. This is just over 1.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.04 million, or 1.44% of the shares, all valued at about 1.58 million.