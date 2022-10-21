ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -51.48% YTD Loss?

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR)’s traded shares stood at 2.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.76, to imply a decrease of -0.63% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The ARR share’s 52-week high remains $10.93, putting it -129.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.38. The company has a valuation of $666.21M, with an average of 6.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR), translating to a mean rating of 3.20. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ARR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.27.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) trade information

After registering a -0.63% downside in the last session, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.00 this Thursday, 10/20/22, dropping -0.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.64%, and -25.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.48%. Short interest in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) saw shorts transact 13.46 million shares and set a 4.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.67, implying an increase of 28.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.50 and $8.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARR has been trading -78.57% off suggested target high and -15.55% from its likely low.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) shares are -37.45% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 21.88% against -1.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.00% this quarter before falling -3.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 77.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $33.77 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $35.05 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 101.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -11.36% annually.

ARR Dividends

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 24 and October 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.20, with the share yield ticking at 25.21% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR)’s Major holders

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. insiders hold 1.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.37% of the shares at 47.89% float percentage. In total, 47.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 15.74 million shares (or 13.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $132.21 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.4 million shares, or about 9.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $87.39 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 7.33 million shares. This is just over 6.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $51.62 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.03 million, or 2.65% of the shares, all valued at about 25.48 million.