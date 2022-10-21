AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Drops -1152.43% From Highs, What Happens Next?

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD)’s traded shares stood at 1.74 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.03, to imply a decrease of -0.96% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The AMTD share’s 52-week high remains $12.90, putting it -1152.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.00. The company has a valuation of $400.03M, with an average of 2.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.71 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AMTD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) trade information

After registering a -0.96% downside in the last session, AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1800 this Thursday, 10/20/22, dropping -0.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.63%, and -35.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -67.51%. Short interest in AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) saw shorts transact 0.17 million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $69.90, implying an increase of 98.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $69.90 and $69.90 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMTD has been trading -6686.41% off suggested target high and -6686.41% from its likely low.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -38.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $22 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $37.6 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $33.07 million and $38.26 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -33.50% before dropping -1.70% in the following quarter.

AMTD Dividends

AMTD IDEA Group has its next earnings report out on September 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AMTD IDEA Group has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD)’s Major holders

AMTD IDEA Group insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.29% of the shares at 2.29% float percentage. In total, 2.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.27 million shares (or 0.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Envestnet Asset Management with 21946.0 shares, or about 0.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $22604.0.

Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund holds roughly 24941.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25689.0