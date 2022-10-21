Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) Has Decreased By -81.70 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO)’s traded shares stood at 49.12 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.57, to imply an increase of 73.08% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The CYTO share’s 52-week high remains $3.33, putting it -484.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.23. The company has a valuation of $4.67M, with an average of 99690.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 271.18K shares over the past 3 months.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) trade information

After registering a 73.08% upside in the latest session, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6760 this Thursday, 10/20/22, jumping 73.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.13%, and 3.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -81.95%. Short interest in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) saw shorts transact 0.38 million shares and set a 0.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.30, implying an increase of 96.01% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $14.30 and $14.30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CYTO has been trading -2408.77% off suggested target high and -2408.77% from its likely low.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $59.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $59.1 million.

CYTO Dividends

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO)’s Major holders

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. insiders hold 10.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.68% of the shares at 4.09% float percentage. In total, 3.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ikarian Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.32 million shares (or 2.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.35 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 61603.0 shares, or about 0.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $67763.0.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 18871.0 shares. This is just over 0.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13851.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5853.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 6438.0.