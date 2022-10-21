AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Drops -117.75% From Highs, What Happens Next?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s traded shares stood at 6.02 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.66, to imply a decrease of -2.23% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The AGNC share’s 52-week high remains $16.68, putting it -117.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.36. The company has a valuation of $4.17B, with an average of 20.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) trade information

After registering a -2.23% downside in the latest session, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.30 this Thursday, 10/20/22, dropping -2.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.61%, and -29.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.94%. Short interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) saw shorts transact 15.27 million shares and set a 1.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.09, implying an increase of 24.08% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8.25 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AGNC has been trading -56.66% off suggested target high and -7.7% from its likely low.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AGNC Investment Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) shares are -34.04% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -5.63% against -1.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -25.30% this quarter before falling -28.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $327.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $319.04 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $279 million and $247 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.30% before jumping 29.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -7.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 286.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -1.81% annually.

AGNC Dividends

AGNC Investment Corp. has its next earnings report out between October 24 and October 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AGNC Investment Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.44, with the share yield ticking at 18.39% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s Major holders

AGNC Investment Corp. insiders hold 0.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.39% of the shares at 48.60% float percentage. In total, 48.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 47.59 million shares (or 9.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $623.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 39.55 million shares, or about 7.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $518.05 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 14.95 million shares. This is just over 2.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $195.9 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.15 million, or 2.51% of the shares, all valued at about 172.24 million.