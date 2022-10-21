After This Week’s 13.69% Gain In Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT), We Just Learned Something New

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s traded shares stood at 11.49 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.37, to imply an increase of 8.51% or $0.97 in intraday trading. The VRT share’s 52-week high remains $27.97, putting it -126.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.76. The company has a valuation of $4.97B, with an average of 6.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.95 million shares over the past 3 months.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) trade information

After registering a 8.51% upside in the last session, Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.18, jumping 8.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.69%, and 5.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -50.46%. Short interest in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) saw shorts transact 12.02 million shares and set a 3.7 days time to cover.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vertiv Holdings Co share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) shares are -0.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -26.32% against 4.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -67.70% this quarter before jumping 40.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $1.33 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.47 billion.

VRT Dividends

Vertiv Holdings Co has its next earnings report out between October 25 and October 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vertiv Holdings Co has a forward dividend ratio of 0.01, with the share yield ticking at 0.08% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.