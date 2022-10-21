After The Stock Rose 0.20% Over The Week, Is Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CPUH) Still A Buy?

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)’s traded shares stood at 3.67 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.98, to imply an increase of 0.45% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The CPUH share’s 52-week high remains $9.94, putting it 0.4% up since that peak but still an impressive 3.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.67. The company has a valuation of $1.07B, with an average of 0.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 222.97K shares over the past 3 months.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) trade information

After registering a 0.45% upside in the latest session, Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (CPUH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.99 this Thursday, 10/20/22, jumping 0.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.20%, and 0.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.16%. Short interest in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) saw shorts transact 0.31 million shares and set a 1.18 days time to cover.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (CPUH) estimates and forecasts

CPUH Dividends

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)’s Major holders

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.32% of the shares at 83.32% float percentage. In total, 83.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by HGC Investment Management Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 8.33 million shares (or 9.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $81.51 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Public Investment Fund with 7.5 million shares, or about 8.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $73.35 million.

We also have RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (CPUH) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund holds roughly 1.17 million shares. This is just over 1.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.47 million, or 0.54% of the shares, all valued at about 4.55 million.