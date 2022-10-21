After The Stock Fell -2.26% Over The Week, Is Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Still A Buy?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s traded shares stood at 4.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.30, to imply a decrease of -2.99% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The GTE share’s 52-week high remains $2.15, putting it -65.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.63. The company has a valuation of $700.96M, with an average of 5.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.85 million shares over the past 3 months.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) trade information

After registering a -2.99% downside in the last session, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3900, dropping -2.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.26%, and -2.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 70.81%. Short interest in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) saw shorts transact 3.83 million shares and set a 0.51 days time to cover.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 200.00% this quarter before falling -7.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 46.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $110k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $110k.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -26.57% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 206.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.30% annually.

GTE Dividends

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 31 and November 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s Major holders

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. insiders hold 2.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.74% of the shares at 28.39% float percentage. In total, 27.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by GMT Capital Corp. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 24.38 million shares (or 6.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $38.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royal Bank of Canada with 12.27 million shares, or about 3.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $19.26 million.

We also have DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio holds roughly 6.57 million shares. This is just over 1.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.92 million, or 0.52% of the shares, all valued at about 3.11 million.