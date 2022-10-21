After Plunging -8.37% During Past Week, Is Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) Still A Buy?

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)’s traded shares stood at 1.44 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.57. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $129.68, to imply a decrease of -1.25% or -$1.65 in intraday trading. The WHR share’s 52-week high remains $245.44, putting it -89.27% down since that peak but still an impressive -0.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $130.52. The company has a valuation of $7.37B, with an average of 0.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 811.28K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Whirlpool Corporation (WHR), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give WHR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $5.26.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) trade information

After registering a -1.25% downside in the latest session, Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 145.09 this Thursday, 10/20/22, dropping -1.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.37%, and -7.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.03%. Short interest in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) saw shorts transact 5.03 million shares and set a 6.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $171.40, implying an increase of 24.34% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $137.00 and $220.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WHR has been trading -69.65% off suggested target high and -5.64% from its likely low.

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Whirlpool Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) shares are -26.26% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -16.21% against -12.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -14.30% this quarter before jumping 0.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -6.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $5.42 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.77 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.82 billion and $4.92 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -6.70% before dropping -3.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 66.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -6.55% annually.

WHR Dividends

Whirlpool Corporation has its next earnings report out on October 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Whirlpool Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 7.00, with the share yield ticking at 5.33% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)’s Major holders

Whirlpool Corporation insiders hold 0.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.07% of the shares at 97.92% float percentage. In total, 97.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.94 million shares (or 12.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $901.05 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.08 million shares, or about 9.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $659.57 million.

We also have Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds roughly 3.0 million shares. This is just over 5.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $389.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.65 million, or 3.03% of the shares, all valued at about 214.67 million.