After Falling -5.31% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY)?

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY)’s traded shares stood at 0.75 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.01, to imply a decrease of -5.61% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The BODY share’s 52-week high remains $5.62, putting it -456.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.91. The company has a valuation of $324.69M, with an average of 0.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 466.81K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BODY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) trade information

After registering a -5.61% downside in the latest session, The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2550 this Thursday, 10/20/22, dropping -5.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.31%, and -10.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -54.85%. Short interest in The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) saw shorts transact 8.94 million shares and set a 20.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.75, implying an increase of 42.29% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BODY has been trading -98.02% off suggested target high and -48.51% from its likely low.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Beachbody Company Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) shares are -37.06% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 0.00% against -2.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -20.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $159.27 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $157.16 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $246.93 million and $216.27 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -35.50% before dropping -27.30% in the following quarter.

BODY Dividends

The Beachbody Company Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Beachbody Company Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY)’s Major holders

The Beachbody Company Inc. insiders hold 14.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.33% of the shares at 43.44% float percentage. In total, 37.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Raine Capital Llc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 37.47 million shares (or 22.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $37.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 7.28 million shares, or about 4.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $7.31 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.77 million shares. This is just over 1.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.04 million, or 1.20% of the shares, all valued at about 2.05 million.