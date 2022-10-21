A Look At Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.43, to imply an increase of 2.99% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The WNW share’s 52-week high remains $6.20, putting it -333.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.53. The company has a valuation of $40.73M, with an average of 1.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 398.18K shares over the past 3 months.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) trade information

After registering a 2.99% upside in the latest session, Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9100 this Thursday, 10/20/22, jumping 2.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.55%, and 103.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.10%. Short interest in Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) saw shorts transact 94520.0 shares and set a 0.58 days time to cover.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) estimates and forecasts

WNW Dividends

Meiwu Technology Company Limited has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Meiwu Technology Company Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW)’s Major holders

Meiwu Technology Company Limited insiders hold 55.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.86% of the shares at 1.93% float percentage. In total, 0.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 99230.0 shares (or 0.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $87292.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 81121.0 shares, or about 0.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $71362.0.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 41954.0 shares. This is just over 0.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29787.0