Will Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) In 2022 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.66 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.29B. WOOF’s last price was a discount, traded about -145.87% off its 52-week high of $26.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.99, which suggests the last value was 6.29% up since then. When we look at Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.25 million.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

Instantly WOOF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 11.23 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 added 0.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.13%, with the 5-day performance at -0.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) is -26.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.86 days.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -52.41% over the past 6 months, a -14.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -4.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. will fall -8.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.5 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022 will be $1.54 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. earnings to increase by 806.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 48.80% per year.

WOOF Dividends

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 16 and November 21.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 64.80% of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. shares while 70.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 199.37%. There are 70.18% institutions holding the Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stock share, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 26.26% of the shares, roughly 59.77 million WOOF shares worth $1.17 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.01% or 6.84 million shares worth $133.89 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Allspring Growth Fund and Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund. With 4.44 million shares estimated at $70.93 million under it, the former controlled 1.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund held about 1.38% of the shares, roughly 3.14 million shares worth around $46.24 million.