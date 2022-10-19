When Will WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 2.4 million WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.38 changed hands at -$0.12 or -8.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $235.52M. WETG’s last price was a discount, traded about -3559.42% off its 52-week high of $50.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.70, which suggests the last value was 49.28% up since then. When we look at WeTrade Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 million.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) trade information

Instantly WETG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 39.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.7700 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 subtracted -8.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.50%, with the 5-day performance at 39.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) is 53.32% up.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for WeTrade Group Inc. earnings to increase by 92.70%.

WETG Dividends

WeTrade Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 21 and November 25.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 68.14% of WeTrade Group Inc. shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%.