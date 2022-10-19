When Will Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.75 million Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.42 changed hands at $0.54 or 11.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.84B. NTCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -191.7% off its 52-week high of $15.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.66, which suggests the last value was 14.02% up since then. When we look at Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 658.64K.

Analysts gave the Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended NTCO as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) trade information

Instantly NTCO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.83 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 added 11.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.53%, with the 5-day performance at 7.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) is -9.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.77, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NTCO’s forecast low is $5.10 with $12.18 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -124.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Natura &Co Holding S.A. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -49.81% over the past 6 months, a -148.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Natura &Co Holding S.A. will fall -125.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -166.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.61 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $1.63 billion.

The 2022 estimates are for Natura &Co Holding S.A. earnings to decrease by -207.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.13% per year.

NTCO Dividends

Natura &Co Holding S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Natura &Co Holding S.A. shares while 6.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.12%. There are 6.12% institutions holding the Natura &Co Holding S.A. stock share, with Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.64% of the shares, roughly 25.12 million NTCO shares worth $274.36 million.

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.12% or 7.7 million shares worth $84.13 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

With 49497.0 shares estimated at $0.37 million under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.