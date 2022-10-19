What Is The Performance Outlook For The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 1.08 million The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.00. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.27 changed hands at -$0.3 or -3.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.05B. MAC’s current price is a discount, trading about -146.82% off its 52-week high of $22.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.40, which suggests the last value was 20.17% up since then. When we look at The Macerich Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.30 million.

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) trade information

Instantly MAC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.68 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 subtracted -3.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.62%, with the 5-day performance at 9.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) is 6.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.78 days.

The Macerich Company (MAC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Macerich Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.59% over the past 6 months, a -3.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Macerich Company will fall -106.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 150.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $214.09 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that The Macerich Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $235.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $212.14 million and $229.4 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -54.10%. The 2022 estimates are for The Macerich Company earnings to increase by 104.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.21% per year.

MAC Dividends

The Macerich Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 03. The 6.27% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 6.27% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.89% of The Macerich Company shares while 88.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.60%. There are 88.04% institutions holding the The Macerich Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.15% of the shares, roughly 30.36 million MAC shares worth $474.87 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.78% or 29.57 million shares worth $462.54 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Smead Funds Trust-Smead Value Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 12.18 million shares estimated at $143.14 million under it, the former controlled 5.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 4.77% of the shares, roughly 10.23 million shares worth around $128.44 million.