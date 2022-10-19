What Is The Performance Outlook For Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 1.13 million Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s per share price at $66.64 changed hands at $1.82 or 2.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.04B. CIVI’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.11% off its 52-week high of $82.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $42.65, which suggests the last value was 36.0% up since then. When we look at Civitas Resources Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 778.71K.

Analysts gave the Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CIVI as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Civitas Resources Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.91.

Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) trade information

Instantly CIVI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 68.99 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 added 2.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 42.51%, with the 5-day performance at 3.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) is 6.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $80.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CIVI’s forecast low is $70.00 with $98.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -47.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Civitas Resources Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.08% over the past 6 months, a 388.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 27.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Civitas Resources Inc. will rise 228.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 116.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 258.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $861.38 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Civitas Resources Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $879.71 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $135.8 million and $156.74 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 534.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 461.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Civitas Resources Inc. earnings to decrease by -4.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

CIVI Dividends

Civitas Resources Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 26 and October 31. The 2.78% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.85. It is important to note, however, that the 2.78% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE:CIVI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.83% of Civitas Resources Inc. shares while 104.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.46%. There are 104.59% institutions holding the Civitas Resources Inc. stock share, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 25.18% of the shares, roughly 21.4 million CIVI shares worth $1.28 billion.

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.70% or 11.64 million shares worth $695.29 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. With 5.11 million shares estimated at $267.41 million under it, the former controlled 6.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held about 3.12% of the shares, roughly 2.65 million shares worth around $155.35 million.