Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -43.69% Loss

In the latest trading session, 0.62 million Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.50. With the company’s most recent per share price at $29.23 changed hands at -$0.62 or -2.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $22.71B. WY’s current price is a discount, trading about -46.63% off its 52-week high of $42.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.36, which suggests the last value was 6.4% up since then. When we look at Weyerhaeuser Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.90 million.

Analysts gave the Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended WY as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Weyerhaeuser Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.39.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) trade information

Instantly WY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 30.65 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 subtracted -2.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.91%, with the 5-day performance at 1.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) is -5.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.88% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WY’s forecast low is $34.00 with $42.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -43.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Weyerhaeuser Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.95% over the past 6 months, a -7.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Weyerhaeuser Company will fall -35.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -40.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.27 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Weyerhaeuser Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.33 billion and $2.21 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 44.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Weyerhaeuser Company earnings to increase by 225.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

WY Dividends

Weyerhaeuser Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 27. The 2.41% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 2.41% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.22% of Weyerhaeuser Company shares while 84.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.90%. There are 84.72% institutions holding the Weyerhaeuser Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 16.30% of the shares, roughly 120.69 million WY shares worth $3.52 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.02% or 59.35 million shares worth $1.73 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 34.23 million shares estimated at $997.23 million under it, the former controlled 4.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.96% of the shares, roughly 21.92 million shares worth around $638.76 million.