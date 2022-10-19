Vornado Realty Trust Is Forecast To Drop -49.8% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the latest trading session, 0.88 million Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.03 changed hands at -$0.77 or -3.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.32B. VNO’s current price is a discount, trading about -114.53% off its 52-week high of $47.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.03, which suggests the last value was 9.08% up since then. When we look at Vornado Realty Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.43 million.

Analysts gave the Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended VNO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Vornado Realty Trust’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) trade information

Instantly VNO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 23.43 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 subtracted -3.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.53%, with the 5-day performance at 7.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) is -14.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.36, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.43% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VNO’s forecast low is $17.00 with $33.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -49.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vornado Realty Trust share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.31% over the past 6 months, a 7.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vornado Realty Trust will fall -52.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -40.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $439.08 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $440.87 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $378.94 million and $409.21 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Vornado Realty Trust earnings to increase by 128.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.33% per year.

VNO Dividends

Vornado Realty Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 31. The 9.30% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.12. It is important to note, however, that the 9.30% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.09% of Vornado Realty Trust shares while 83.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.98%. There are 83.61% institutions holding the Vornado Realty Trust stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.18% of the shares, roughly 27.19 million VNO shares worth $1.23 billion.

Norges Bank Investment Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.43% or 18.08 million shares worth $756.93 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.82 million shares estimated at $302.59 million under it, the former controlled 4.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.61% of the shares, roughly 5.0 million shares worth around $226.5 million.