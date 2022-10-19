V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session, 0.9 million V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s most recent per share price at $28.98 changed hands at -$0.68 or -2.29% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.61B. VFC’s current price is a discount, trading about -172.29% off its 52-week high of $78.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.92, which suggests the last value was 3.66% up since then. When we look at V.F. Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.16 million.

Analysts gave the V.F. Corporation (VFC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended VFC as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. V.F. Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.15.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) trade information

Instantly VFC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 30.69 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 subtracted -2.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.49%, with the 5-day performance at 2.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) is -26.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.31, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.35% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VFC’s forecast low is $29.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -72.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.07% for it to hit the projected low.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the V.F. Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -48.30% over the past 6 months, a -15.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for V.F. Corporation will rise 3.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.32 billion. 17 analysts are of the opinion that V.F. Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $3.77 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.30%. The 2022 estimates are for V.F. Corporation earnings to increase by 242.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.19% per year.

VFC Dividends

V.F. Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 20 and October 24. The 6.74% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.00. It is important to note, however, that the 6.74% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.47% of V.F. Corporation shares while 86.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.52%. There are 86.52% institutions holding the V.F. Corporation stock share, with PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 19.94% of the shares, roughly 77.48 million VFC shares worth $4.41 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.35% or 40.2 million shares worth $2.29 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and American Balanced Fund. With 14.3 million shares estimated at $631.68 million under it, the former controlled 3.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Balanced Fund held about 2.79% of the shares, roughly 10.84 million shares worth around $478.74 million.