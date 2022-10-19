Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 1.15 million Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.75. With the company’s per share price at $0.40 changed hands at -$0.02 or -4.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $57.71M. UBX’s last price was a discount, traded about -810.0% off its 52-week high of $3.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the last value was 12.5% up since then. When we look at Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.90 million.

Analysts gave the Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended UBX as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) trade information

Instantly UBX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4208 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 subtracted -4.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -72.72%, with the 5-day performance at 9.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) is -11.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UBX’s forecast low is $3.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2900.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -650.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Unity Biotechnology Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -60.56% over the past 6 months, a 34.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Unity Biotechnology Inc. will rise 12.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -8.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Unity Biotechnology Inc. earnings to increase by 41.00%.

UBX Dividends

Unity Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 14.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.70% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares while 39.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.23%. There are 39.15% institutions holding the Unity Biotechnology Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.10% of the shares, roughly 2.14 million UBX shares worth $2.4 million.

Pura Vida Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.28% or 1.58 million shares worth $1.77 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.61 million shares estimated at $0.68 million under it, the former controlled 0.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.73% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $0.56 million.