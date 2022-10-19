UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session, 0.78 million UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.80 changed hands at -$0.15 or -1.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $53.67B. UBS’s current price is a discount, trading about -43.18% off its 52-week high of $21.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.92, which suggests the last value was 93.78% up since then. When we look at UBS Group AG’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.74 million.

Analysts gave the UBS Group AG (UBS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended UBS as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. UBS Group AG’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.31.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) trade information

Instantly UBS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 15.18 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 subtracted -1.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.19%, with the 5-day performance at 5.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) is -9.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.97 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.21, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.77% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, UBS’s forecast low is $14.58 with $24.94 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -68.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.49% for it to hit the projected low.

UBS Group AG (UBS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the UBS Group AG share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.34% over the past 6 months, a -1.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for UBS Group AG will fall -44.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -19.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.40% up from the last financial year.

1 analysts are of the opinion that UBS Group AG’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $8.12 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.60%. The 2022 estimates are for UBS Group AG earnings to increase by 16.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.23% per year.

UBS Dividends

UBS Group AG is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November. The 3.34% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 3.34% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.06% of UBS Group AG shares while 58.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.22%. There are 58.19% institutions holding the UBS Group AG stock share, with Norges Bank Investment Management the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.26% of the shares, roughly 164.21 million UBS shares worth $2.93 billion.

Dodge & Cox Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.76% or 145.24 million shares worth $2.84 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 83.76 million shares estimated at $1.36 billion under it, the former controlled 2.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.07% of the shares, roughly 41.14 million shares worth around $692.78 million.