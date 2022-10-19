TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.67 million TIM S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.72. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.07 changing hands around $0.54 or 4.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.73B. TIMB’s current price is a discount, trading about -27.17% off its 52-week high of $15.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.42, which suggests the last value was 21.96% up since then. When we look at TIM S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 534.24K.

TIM S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) trade information

Instantly TIMB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 12.27 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 added 4.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.31%, with the 5-day performance at -0.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TIM S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) is -0.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.33 days.

TIM S.A. (TIMB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TIM S.A. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.51% over the past 6 months, a -41.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -12.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TIM S.A. will fall -62.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 120.00% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.1 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that TIM S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1.15 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.60%. The 2022 estimates are for TIM S.A. earnings to increase by 60.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.10% per year.

TIMB Dividends

TIM S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November. The 3.28% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.38. It is important to note, however, that the 3.28% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

TIM S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of TIM S.A. shares while 4.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.67%. There are 4.67% institutions holding the TIM S.A. stock share, with Pictet Asset Management SA the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.57% of the shares, roughly 2.74 million TIMB shares worth $32.95 million.

Bank of America Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.40% or 1.91 million shares worth $23.05 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and JP Morgan Trust IV-JP Morgan Emg Mkts Research Enhanced Equity Fd. With 1.24 million shares estimated at $14.99 million under it, the former controlled 0.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Trust IV-JP Morgan Emg Mkts Research Enhanced Equity Fd held about 0.10% of the shares, roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $5.83 million.