Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE: THO): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1.01 million Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.68. With the company’s most recent per share price at $72.99 changed hands at -$8.32 or -10.24% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.40B. THO’s current price is a discount, trading about -58.2% off its 52-week high of $115.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $66.26, which suggests the last value was 9.22% up since then. When we look at Thor Industries Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 827.77K.

Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) trade information

Instantly THO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 83.35 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 subtracted -10.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.64%, with the 5-day performance at 3.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) is 5.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.99 days.

Thor Industries Inc. (THO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Thor Industries Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.24% over the past 6 months, a -58.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 23.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Thor Industries Inc. will fall -7.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -46.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.68 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Thor Industries Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022 will be $3.21 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.59 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Thor Industries Inc. earnings to increase by 73.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.90% per year.

THO Dividends

Thor Industries Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 06 and December 12. The 2.21% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.80. It is important to note, however, that the 2.21% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.45% of Thor Industries Inc. shares while 103.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.34%. There are 103.52% institutions holding the Thor Industries Inc. stock share, with Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.30% of the shares, roughly 5.62 million THO shares worth $442.16 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.74% or 5.31 million shares worth $418.11 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 2.58 million shares estimated at $203.16 million under it, the former controlled 4.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.91% of the shares, roughly 1.59 million shares worth around $118.71 million.