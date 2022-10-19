The Stock Of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) Was Forecast By Analysts To Close At $320.00 Per Share By 2022.

In the latest trading session, 0.98 million Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s most recent per share price at $184.01 changed hands at -$22.83 or -11.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.77B. RGEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -66.83% off its 52-week high of $306.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $137.21, which suggests the last value was 25.43% up since then. When we look at Repligen Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 553.73K.

Analysts gave the Repligen Corporation (RGEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RGEN as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Repligen Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.71.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) trade information

Instantly RGEN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 212.37 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 subtracted -11.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.90%, with the 5-day performance at 3.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is -8.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $262.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.8% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RGEN’s forecast low is $210.00 with $320.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -73.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Repligen Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 34.24% over the past 6 months, a 3.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Repligen Corporation will fall -10.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -9.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $189.33 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Repligen Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $192.48 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $144.24 million and $163.97 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 31.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Repligen Corporation earnings to increase by 101.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35.00% per year.

RGEN Dividends

Repligen Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 26 and October 31.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.74% of Repligen Corporation shares while 89.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.67%. There are 89.22% institutions holding the Repligen Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.86% of the shares, roughly 5.37 million RGEN shares worth $1.01 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.99% or 4.89 million shares worth $920.06 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.42 million shares estimated at $455.83 million under it, the former controlled 4.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.79% of the shares, roughly 1.52 million shares worth around $285.15 million.