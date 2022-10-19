The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the latest trading session, 1.22 million The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $47.22 changed hands at -$1.2 or -2.47% at last look, the market valuation stands at $58.61B. BNS’s current price is a discount, trading about -58.53% off its 52-week high of $74.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $45.26, which suggests the last value was 4.15% up since then. When we look at The Bank of Nova Scotia’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

Analysts gave the The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended BNS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.67.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) trade information

Instantly BNS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 49.10 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 subtracted -2.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.46%, with the 5-day performance at 4.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is -10.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 36.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 18.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.28, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.54% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BNS’s forecast low is $61.55 with $67.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -41.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -30.35% for it to hit the projected low.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Bank of Nova Scotia share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.84% over the past 6 months, a 4.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Bank of Nova Scotia will rise 3.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 0.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.32 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022 will be $6.41 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.00%. The 2022 estimates are for The Bank of Nova Scotia earnings to increase by 45.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.15% per year.

BNS Dividends

The Bank of Nova Scotia is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 28 and December 02. The 6.25% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.02. It is important to note, however, that the 6.25% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.02% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares while 52.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.23%. There are 52.22% institutions holding the The Bank of Nova Scotia stock share, with Royal Bank of Canada the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.15% of the shares, roughly 109.13 million BNS shares worth $7.83 billion.

Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.53% or 54.03 million shares worth $3.88 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. With 15.71 million shares estimated at $994.44 million under it, the former controlled 1.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held about 0.73% of the shares, roughly 8.74 million shares worth around $626.54 million.