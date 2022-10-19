Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the latest trading session, 1.04 million Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s most recent per share price at $152.44 changing hands around $0.93 or 0.61% at last look, the market valuation stands at $144.03B. TXN’s current price is a discount, trading about -32.68% off its 52-week high of $202.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $144.46, which suggests the last value was 5.23% up since then. When we look at Texas Instruments Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.65 million.

Analysts gave the Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 17 recommended TXN as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.39.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) trade information

Instantly TXN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 156.79 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 added 0.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.61%, with the 5-day performance at -1.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is -8.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $178.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.52% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TXN’s forecast low is $143.00 with $230.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -50.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Texas Instruments Incorporated share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.39% over the past 6 months, a 12.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -19.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Texas Instruments Incorporated will rise 15.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 26 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.13 billion. 26 analysts are of the opinion that Texas Instruments Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $4.95 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Texas Instruments Incorporated earnings to increase by 38.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

TXN Dividends

Texas Instruments Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 25. The 3.27% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 4.96. It is important to note, however, that the 3.27% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.21% of Texas Instruments Incorporated shares while 87.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.57%. There are 87.39% institutions holding the Texas Instruments Incorporated stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.52% of the shares, roughly 87.0 million TXN shares worth $13.21 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.48% or 77.52 million shares worth $11.77 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 27.15 million shares estimated at $4.12 billion under it, the former controlled 2.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.23% of the shares, roughly 20.41 million shares worth around $3.1 billion.