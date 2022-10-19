Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) Stock Forecast For 2022: Weak With A -91.55 Percent Downside

In the latest trading session, 2.04 million Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.71. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.43 changed hands at -$0.28 or -2.24% at last look, the market valuation stands at $40.06B. TAK’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.57% off its 52-week high of $15.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.63, which suggests the last value was -1.61% down since then. When we look at Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.79 million.

Analysts gave the Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended TAK as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) trade information

Instantly TAK was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.05 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 subtracted -2.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.75%, with the 5-day performance at -0.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) is -5.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.84% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TAK’s forecast low is $12.79 with $23.81 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -91.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.34% over the past 6 months, a 19.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited earnings to decrease by -39.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.58% per year.

TAK Dividends

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November. The 8.92% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.13. It is important to note, however, that the 8.92% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares while 1.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.87%. There are 1.87% institutions holding the Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stock share, with Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.14% of the shares, roughly 4.32 million TAK shares worth $61.86 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.13% or 4.24 million shares worth $60.76 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. With 1.99 million shares estimated at $27.94 million under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $15.79 million.