SVRE Stock: More Upside For SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ: SVRE)?

In the latest trading session, 1.06 million SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.72 changing hands around $0.28 or 19.27% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.12M. SVRE’s current price is a discount, trading about -177.91% off its 52-week high of $4.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.28, which suggests the last value was 25.58% up since then. When we look at SaverOne 2014 Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 23360.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 789.47K.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) trade information

Instantly SVRE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8500 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 added 19.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.75%, with the 5-day performance at 8.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) is -25.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.83 days.

SVRE Dividends

SaverOne 2014 Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.84% of SaverOne 2014 Ltd shares while 8.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.64%. There are 8.48% institutions holding the SaverOne 2014 Ltd stock share, with AIGH Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.46% of the shares, roughly 0.45 million SVRE shares worth $0.74 million.

Worth Venture Partners, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.99% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.23 million as of Jun 29, 2022.