Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 5.02 million Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $54.71 changed hands at -$16.08 or -22.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.77B. SI’s last price was a discount, traded about -337.32% off its 52-week high of $239.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $50.65, which suggests the last value was 7.42% up since then. When we look at Silvergate Capital Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 804.32K.

Analysts gave the Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SI as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Silvergate Capital Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.35.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) trade information

Instantly SI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 73.28 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 subtracted -22.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.08%, with the 5-day performance at -16.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) is -32.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $117.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SI’s forecast low is $50.00 with $200.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -265.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Silvergate Capital Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -58.45% over the past 6 months, a 69.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Silvergate Capital Corporation will rise 53.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 145.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 106.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $100.39 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Silvergate Capital Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $117.69 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $51.7 million and $49.26 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 94.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 138.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 50.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Silvergate Capital Corporation earnings to increase by 114.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33.80% per year.

SI Dividends

Silvergate Capital Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 16 and January 20.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.06% of Silvergate Capital Corporation shares while 78.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.72%. There are 78.08% institutions holding the Silvergate Capital Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.00% of the shares, roughly 2.85 million SI shares worth $428.71 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.04% or 2.23 million shares worth $335.1 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 0.87 million shares estimated at $130.61 million under it, the former controlled 2.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 0.75 million shares worth around $113.23 million.