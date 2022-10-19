Should You Invest In F-star Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX) In 2022?

In the latest trading session, 0.89 million F-star Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.09 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $134.57M. FSTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.81% off its 52-week high of $7.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.07, which suggests the last value was 66.01% up since then. When we look at F-star Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 99560.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 158.56K.

Analysts gave the F-star Therapeutics Inc. (FSTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended FSTX as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. F-star Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.58.

F-star Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) trade information

Instantly FSTX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.18 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 subtracted -0.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.51%, with the 5-day performance at -1.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, F-star Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) is 5.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FSTX’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -14.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.94% for it to hit the projected low.

F-star Therapeutics Inc. (FSTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the F-star Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 97.41% over the past 6 months, a -40.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for F-star Therapeutics Inc. will rise 37.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -26.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -58.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.73 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that F-star Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $860k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.80%. The 2022 estimates are for F-star Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 80.60%.

FSTX Dividends

F-star Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 14.

F-star Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.16% of F-star Therapeutics Inc. shares while 52.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.62%. There are 52.35% institutions holding the F-star Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.17% of the shares, roughly 0.9 million FSTX shares worth $3.19 million.

Point72 Asset Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.94% or 0.85 million shares worth $3.02 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Russell Inv Co- Tax-Managed U.S. Mid & Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.37 million shares estimated at $1.05 million under it, the former controlled 1.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.32% of the shares, roughly 0.29 million shares worth around $1.01 million.