Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the latest trading session, 9.62 million Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.49 changing hands around $0.24 or 99.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.03M. SCPS’s current price is a discount, trading about -712.24% off its 52-week high of $3.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.21, which suggests the last value was 57.14% up since then. When we look at Scopus BioPharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 99250.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 89.70K.

Analysts gave the Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SCPS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Scopus BioPharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) trade information

Instantly SCPS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4619 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 added 99.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -84.99%, with the 5-day performance at 0.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) is -16.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18580.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.92% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SCPS’s forecast low is $12.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2348.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2348.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Scopus BioPharma Inc. earnings to decrease by -92.20%.

SCPS Dividends

Scopus BioPharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 50.66% of Scopus BioPharma Inc. shares while 4.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.72%. There are 4.80% institutions holding the Scopus BioPharma Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.73% of the shares, roughly 0.36 million SCPS shares worth $0.25 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.97% or 0.2 million shares worth $0.14 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.36 million shares estimated at $0.25 million under it, the former controlled 1.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.97% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $80293.0.