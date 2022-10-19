Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch XM Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.45 million Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.60 changed hands at $0.38 or 3.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.25B. XM’s last price was a discount, traded about -352.83% off its 52-week high of $48.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.32, which suggests the last value was 12.08% up since then. When we look at Qualtrics International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.77 million.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) trade information

Instantly XM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.90 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 added 3.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.06%, with the 5-day performance at 4.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) is -4.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.49 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.81, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XM’s forecast low is $11.00 with $28.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -164.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Qualtrics International Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -60.11% over the past 6 months, a -700.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Qualtrics International Inc. will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $358.7 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Qualtrics International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $373.26 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for Qualtrics International Inc. earnings to decrease by -278.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

XM Dividends

Qualtrics International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 18 and October 24.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.69% of Qualtrics International Inc. shares while 81.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.78%. There are 81.99% institutions holding the Qualtrics International Inc. stock share, with Silver Lake Group, L.l.c. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 15.70% of the shares, roughly 24.99 million XM shares worth $713.4 million.

Tiger Global Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.14% or 8.17 million shares worth $233.34 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were College Retirement Equities Fund-Growth Account and ACAP Strategic Fund. With 2.91 million shares estimated at $82.97 million under it, the former controlled 1.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ACAP Strategic Fund held about 1.69% of the shares, roughly 2.68 million shares worth around $76.58 million.