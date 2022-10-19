Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.68 million Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.20. With the company’s per share price at $3.02 changed hands at $0.12 or 4.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $513.94M. PBI’s last price was a discount, traded about -171.52% off its 52-week high of $8.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.30, which suggests the last value was 23.84% up since then. When we look at Pitney Bowes Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.71 million.

Analysts gave the Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended PBI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pitney Bowes Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) trade information

Instantly PBI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.05 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 added 4.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.45%, with the 5-day performance at 10.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) is 16.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PBI’s forecast low is $3.50 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -131.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $872.37 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Pitney Bowes Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1.01 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $875.45 million and $983.71 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -45.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Pitney Bowes Inc. earnings to increase by 101.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.00% per year.

PBI Dividends

Pitney Bowes Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 01. The 6.62% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 6.62% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.31% of Pitney Bowes Inc. shares while 68.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.61%. There are 68.23% institutions holding the Pitney Bowes Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.51% of the shares, roughly 19.96 million PBI shares worth $103.77 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.95% or 17.25 million shares worth $89.71 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 11.33 million shares estimated at $41.03 million under it, the former controlled 6.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.57% of the shares, roughly 6.19 million shares worth around $32.18 million.