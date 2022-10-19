Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE: PR) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 4.02 million Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.65. With the company’s per share price at $8.92 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.26B. PR’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.74% off its 52-week high of $9.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.08, which suggests the last value was 43.05% up since then. When we look at Permian Resources Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.37 million.

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) trade information

Instantly PR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.38 subtracted -0.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 49.16%, with the 5-day performance at 2.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) is 18.62% up.

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Permian Resources Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.34% over the past 6 months, a 186.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 27.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Permian Resources Corporation earnings to increase by 118.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.00% per year.

PR Dividends

Permian Resources Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 07.

