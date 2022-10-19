Performance & Trends Of CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) Stock

In the latest trading session, 1.47 million CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.03 changing hands around $0.07 or 7.29% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.02M. CEAD’s current price is a discount, trading about -1210.68% off its 52-week high of $13.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.93, which suggests the last value was 9.71% up since then. When we look at CEA Industries Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 348.22K.
CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) trade information
Instantly CEAD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0900 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 added 7.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -80.25%, with the 5-day performance at -1.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) is -17.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.06 days.
CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.80%. The 2022 estimates are for CEA Industries Inc. earnings to decrease by -108.60%.
CEAD Dividends
CEA Industries Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 14.
CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.55% of CEA Industries Inc. shares while 15.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.97%. There are 15.89% institutions holding the CEA Industries Inc. stock share, with Bard Associates Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.11% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million CEAD shares worth $0.66 million.
Lynwood Capital Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.09% or 0.23 million shares worth $0.56 million as of Mar 30, 2022.