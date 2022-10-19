Performance Report And Forecasts For Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN)

In the latest trading session, 1.42 million Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.14 changed hands at -$0.18 or -2.93% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.11B. BDN’s current price is a discount, trading about -142.35% off its 52-week high of $14.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.95, which suggests the last value was 3.09% up since then. When we look at Brandywine Realty Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) trade information

Instantly BDN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.66 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 subtracted -2.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.91%, with the 5-day performance at 2.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) is -22.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.37 days.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Brandywine Realty Trust share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.78% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Brandywine Realty Trust will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -166.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $124.08 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $125.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $120.42 million and $125.53 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Brandywine Realty Trust earnings to decrease by -96.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

BDN Dividends

Brandywine Realty Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 20. The 12.03% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.76. It is important to note, however, that the 12.03% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.68% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares while 100.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.61%. There are 100.89% institutions holding the Brandywine Realty Trust stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 19.05% of the shares, roughly 32.68 million BDN shares worth $199.33 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 16.75% or 28.75 million shares worth $175.35 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 12.54 million shares estimated at $76.52 million under it, the former controlled 7.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 4.58% of the shares, roughly 7.85 million shares worth around $47.89 million.