PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 1.07 million PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s per share price at $11.74 changed hands at $0.3 or 2.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.08B. PMT’s last price was a discount, traded about -74.62% off its 52-week high of $20.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.78, which suggests the last value was 8.18% up since then. When we look at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) trade information

Instantly PMT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 11.98 added 2.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.26%, with the 5-day performance at -1.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) is -21.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.9 days.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.35% over the past 6 months, a -403.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -10.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will fall -28.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 186.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $111.88 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $114.37 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 139.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.60%. The 2022 estimates are for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust earnings to decrease by -3.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.15% per year.

PMT Dividends

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 07. The 16.01% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.88. It is important to note, however, that the 16.01% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.91% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares while 78.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.71%. There are 78.99% institutions holding the PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 17.47% of the shares, roughly 17.01 million PMT shares worth $287.32 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.09% or 10.8 million shares worth $182.44 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.53 million shares estimated at $90.28 million under it, the former controlled 6.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.88% of the shares, roughly 2.8 million shares worth around $47.3 million.